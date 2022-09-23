How Private Investigators Can Help Your Business Save Money

Among many professionals, private investigators are some of the most overlooked by businesses. Most businesses don’t realize how much money they could save by hiring a private investigator.

Private investigators can do a lot more than just conduct surveillance. They can also help businesses with things like employee background checks, insurance fraud investigations, and missing persons cases.

But do they really help businesses save money? Read on to find the comprehensive answer to these questions:

Internet And Brand Monitoring

One of the most resource-consuming and important tasks for any business is to monitor its online reputation. You need to ensure that your brand is being talked about positively and that there aren’t any negative comments or reviews floating around.

You also need to be aware of what your competitors are doing and saying. This can be a full-time job in itself!

A private investigator can help you with this by conducting internet and brand monitoring. They will set up Google alerts for your business and competitors, so you can be notified anytime someone talks about your business online.

They will also monitor social media platforms and review sites to see what people say about your business. This information can be invaluable in helping you make decisions about your marketing and PR strategy.

Employee Background Checks

Another way private investigators can help businesses save money is by conducting employee background checks.

It’s estimated that 78% of job applicants lie on their resumes. That means that for every five employees you hire, one of them is likely to be lying about their qualifications or experience.

Hiring the wrong employee can be very costly for a business. Not only do you have to pay their salary, but you also have to deal with the cost of training them and the productivity loss that comes with having an underqualified employee.

A private investigator can help you avoid this by conducting a thorough background check on all your job applicants. This will give you peace of mind knowing that you’re only hiring the best candidates for the job.

Insurance Fraud Investigations

Insurance fraud is a big problem for businesses. It’s estimated that insurance fraud costs businesses billions of dollars every year.

While there are a variety of insurance fraud types, several of the commonest include false claims, inflated repair bills, and staged accidents.

A private investigator can help you investigate these types of fraudulent activity and save your business a lot of money. They can conduct surveillance, interview witnesses, and gather evidence to help prove that the claim is fraudulent.

Missing Person Cases

Another area where private investigators can help businesses save money is in missing person cases. When someone goes missing, it can be a very costly and time-consuming process to try to find them. Not only do you have to deal with the cost of the search, but you also have to deal with the productivity loss of having an employee away from work.

A private investigator can help you find a missing person quickly and efficiently. They can conduct surveillance, interview witnesses, and use their resources to try to locate the missing person.

Employee Compliance Checks

Another way private investigators can help businesses save money is by conducting employee compliance checks. This is especially important for businesses that are regulated by the government.

For example, if you’re a business that sells alcohol, you need to make sure that your employees are following all the rules and regulations around alcohol sales. A private investigator can help you with this by conducting compliance checks.

They will observe your employees to see if they’re following all the rules and regulations. This can help you avoid costly fines and penalties, and it can also help you improve your overall compliance rate.

Initiate Lawsuits or Keep Them At Bay

The final way private investigators can help businesses save money is by initiating or preventing lawsuits.

If you have been wronged by another business, a private investigator can help you gather evidence to support your case. This can save you the time and expense of having to hire a lawyer.

Private investigators can also help prevent lawsuits by conducting investigations into potential threats. For example, if you receive a threatening letter from another business, a private investigator can help you determine if the threat is real or not. This can save you the expense of having to go to court.

They also have contacts with the best attorneys. This means that if you must face a lawsuit, you will have the best legal representation possible.

Conclusion

There is no doubt that private investigators can save businesses a lot of money. By conducting investigations, they can help businesses avoid costly mistakes, find missing persons, and initiate or prevent lawsuits. If you’re not already using a private investigator, now is the time to start. You’ll be glad you did.