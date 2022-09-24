Jeff Ford | Marks Brings Experience, Knowledge

Dirk Marks has spent his long professional career acquiring and capably managing water supplies to the benefit of the numerous water utilities he has worked for, including the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency. He has a sterling reputation and respect in the state water community, in part, due to his encyclopedic knowledge of supply issues, and he has trained and led many other successful water resource professionals.

Dirk’s engineering experience also allows him to identify the critical infrastructure required to best accomplish water management for the benefit of the customers.

In sum, Dirk’s expertise, pragmatism and leadership in the field would be a tremendous asset to the SCV Water Agency’s board of directors and I would urge all residents in the agency’s second electoral division to vote for him.

Jeff Ford

Member, SCV Water Agency board