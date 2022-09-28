METAvivor to host ‘Met Gala Santa Clarita’ to raise funds for stage 4 metastatic breast cancer

METAvivor is scheduled to host the “Met Gala Santa Clarita” in efforts to raise money for research for stage 4 metastatic breast cancer on Oct. 8.

METAvivor is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing more resources and funding for research for men and women living with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.

“What we’re trying to do is get them to survive as long as we can with research money, for research that will help extend the lives of these patients,” said co-chair and Santa Clarita Councilman Bill Miranda. “Only 3% of the money raised by cancer research organizations goes to metastatic cancer research.”

Miranda said that this fundraiser will be the first in an annual series.

The theme of the fundraiser this year is, “glamourous.”

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. with doors opening and a VIP cocktail lounge, followed by a 7 p.m. dinner and live auction. It is set to be held at Porsche Santa Clarita, 23645 Creekside Road.

Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/3SFzESJ.

All proceeds benefit funding for stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.

For more information, visit metgalascv.com.