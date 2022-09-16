Mission Opera to present ‘A Night at the Opera’

News release

Mission Opera is scheduled Sept. 30 to present “A Night at the Opera,” a season opener fundraiser gala for those who know nothing about opera, as well as those who have loved the art for years.

This one-night-only elite event takes place on Friday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m. at The Main, 24266 Main St. in Newhall.

“A Night at the Opera” introduces Mission Opera’s 2022-23 season, including music from two mainstage productions: “Roméo et Juliette” by Charles Gounod and “Susannah,” an American opera in English by Carlisle Floyd.

Attendees will hear a wide variety of instantly recognizable hits, made famous by Bugs Bunny, TV shows, commercials, movies and more. This intimate event features pianists Cassie Gonzalez and Lindsay Aldana accompanying a cast of local singers, including Shira Renee Thomas, Joshua Wentz, Xavier Prado, Kimberlyn Jones and more.

The evening includes pre-concert music, hors d’ouvres, an open beer and wine bar, and a silent auction. The entire performance is scheduled to last two hours and 15 minutes, which includes a 15-minute intermission.

General admission tickets for this live show are $50 and can be purchased at www.missionopera.com or through Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/a-night-at-the-opera-tickets-413794399187. VIP tickets are available for $75, which includes reserved parking, a backstage tour, premium reserved seating and a patron gift.