Olive Branch Theatricals opens new rehearsal space

Olive Branch Theatricals hosted an open house to officially open and welcome the public to their new rehearsal space last week.

OBT’s new rehearsal space is located at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Suite 3412, under new leadership. The new president and CEO of OBT is Musette Caing Hart.

“We want to provide quality entertainment to the community, made up of the community, for the community,” said Hart.

The open house featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony, prize drawings and performances from the Collective that caught the eyes and ears of mall goers.

The 2022 Collective perform to “The Dancing Queen” during the Olive Branch Theatricals ribbon cutting ceremony in Valencia on Thursday, 092222. Dan Watson/The Signal

The Collective of 2022 consists of: Nick Aguilar, Jay Arella, Skylar Aurora Cutchall, Katie Francel, Michelle Jace, Brooke Kirby, Jack Kirby, Brandon McCravy, Bre San Jose, Mathew Cres San Jose and Colin Robert Sickafoose.

The Collective performed a variety of songs such as “Dancing Queen,” “Jolene” and “Helpless,” even encouraging the audience to sing along during widely known choruses.

The Collective Members from left, Skylar Aurora Cutchall, Bre San Jose and Katie Francel entertain at the Olive Branch Theatricals ribbon cutting ceremony in Valencia on Thursday, 092222. Dan Watson/The Signal

“I didn’t know what to expect here,” said Stephanie English, representative of county Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

They also previewed two songs from their upcoming production of “Winter Wonderettes,” by Roger Bean. The production is scheduled to run from Nov. 18 to Dec. 13 at the Newhall Family Theatre, 24607 Walnut St.

The standing room only crowd watches the show during the Olive Branch Theatricals ribbon cutting ceremony in Valencia on Thursday, 092222. Dan Watson/The Signal

With music and theater in their hearts, the nonprofit OBT will continue to occupy Suite 3412 at the mall and perk up the ears of mall goers, as there is no such thing as closed-door rehearsals.

To learn more about upcoming productions, donations and volunteer opportunities, visit www.olivebranchtheatricals.com.