OLPH’s annual BBQ returns this weekend

Our Lady of Perpetual Help’s annual barbecue is returning this weekend.

OLPH is a Catholic church located in Newhall offering love, prayer and hope, according to their mission statement.

Their annual barbecue is scheduled to take place from Friday, Sept. 16, to Sunday at 23225 Lyons Ave.

The daily times for the barbecue are as follows:

Sept. 16, 6-10 p.m.

Sept. 17, 4-10 p.m.

Sept. 18, 2-8 p.m.

In addition to food, the barbecue will feature music, dance performances, a raffle and games with prizes.