OLPH’s annual BBQ returns this weekend

Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Our Lady of Perpetual Help’s annual barbecue is returning this weekend. 

OLPH is a Catholic church located in Newhall offering love, prayer and hope, according to their mission statement.  

Their annual barbecue is scheduled to take place from Friday, Sept. 16, to Sunday at 23225 Lyons Ave.  

The daily times for the barbecue are as follows: 

  • Sept. 16, 6-10 p.m.  
  • Sept. 17, 4-10 p.m. 
  • Sept. 18, 2-8 p.m.  

In addition to food, the barbecue will feature music, dance performances, a raffle and games with prizes.  

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS