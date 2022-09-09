Paige Weaver | The Best and the Brightest?

A few nights ago, I was watching the news when an interviewer was asking questions of some (college) students. The students did not know: Who the first president of the United States was; What or where the Capitol of the United States was; What country the queen of England represented; What ocean bordered the East Coast of the United States.

They were, however, able to name the three Kardashian sisters and their brother. One can hope that these students were not true representatives of the products of our K-12 education system. But there is also fear that they are. And these, supposedly, were the bright ones who had been accepted into (college).

Paige Weaver

Valencia