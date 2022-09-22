‘Southern Fried Family’ opening at CTG

News release

The fun family comedy “Southern Fried Funeral” opens this weekend at the Canyon Theatre Guild.

Originally from New York City, Brad Sergi heads this production as the director of a hilarious cast. Sergi is well established in Newhall, having worked on a multitude of productions at both CTG and The Rep, where he directed a production of Tennessee Williams’ “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.” He also has an extensive history as a multi-hyphenate creative in Hollywood, having shared the screen with Robert Duvall in “The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper.” He has also appeared in hit network TV shows, including NBC’s “E.R.” and Disney Channel’s “The Suite Life on Deck.”

Now, Sergi is helming one of CTG’s newest productions.

The Frye family reunites when Dewey Frye dies and the rest of his family is left to pick up the pieces — that is, if they don’t kill each other first. Not only does matriarch Dorothy have to contend with sudden widowhood, but she’s also faced with harpy Ozella Meeks sticking her nose in the family business, Dewey’s snake-in-the-grass brother making a grab for her house, and two grown daughters reliving their childhood rivalry.

Funerals bring out the worst, the best, and the funniest in people, and the Frye family is no exception. It’s a big-hearted comedy about family — Southern-style.

Southern Fried Funeral opens Friday at 8 p.m. with a free champagne and wine reception for ticket holders. It will run every weekend until its scheduled closing on Oct. 30. Tickets can be reserved online at canyontheatre.org or by calling the box office at 661-799-2702.