Deputies seek suspect in assault with deadly weapon

An suspected assault with a deadly weapon occurred on Friday near the intersection of Whites Canyon Road and Via Princessa in Canyon Country, according to first responder radio traffic.

The incident happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. and the suspect was reported to have had a gun. The suspect was described as a man in his 20’s and was driving a silver four-door Toyota Yaris.

Dispatch radio traffic also indicated the suspect fled east on Soledad Canyon Road toward Sierra Highway.

According to Sgt. Bengston, watch sergeant for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the suspect was seen brandishing a silver semiautomatic handgun and was driving a silver Toyota Yaris with a partial license plate number of 711.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.