A dream made a reality, with a little help from Steve Harvey

Valencia resident Andre Tulloch had worked from the ground up for a beverage company for 13 years. Five months after receiving a promotion that he called a “dream job” for him, he was laid off.

Tulloch was shocked and fell into a state of sadness. As an act to cheer him up, his wife got two tickets for them to go see someone Tulloch looks up to – Steve Harvey.

The two arrived early to get the best seat in the house for the taping of Harvey’s TV show, but ended up in the very back. This ended up being a blessing in disguise.

During one of the commercial breaks, Harvey walked all the way to the back of the audience and sat down right next to Tulloch. Tulloch took this as an opportunity to ask Harvey how to stay motivated in the job application process after being laid off from a job you had for 13 years.

Harvey’s answer centralized around the belief that since Tulloch got laid off from that job, that was not what he was meant to do. What he was meant to do was something he was good at.

“What’s your gift?” Harvey asked Tulloch.

Tulloch answered, “I’m pretty good in the kitchen.”

At 40 years old, Tulloch was given a second chance because Harvey called the Insititute of Culinary Education and agreed to pay for Tulloch’s first semester of culinary school. Depending on his grades, Harvey also promised to pay for the second semester.

“I can’t believe this is actually happening, this is not how I planned my day to go,” thought Tulloch.

Tulloch accepted Harvey’s offer with zero hesitation. He had no idea just how life-changing this second chance would be.

Chef Andre Tulloch garnishes his specialty Jamaican dishes he cooked consisting of coconut curry shrimp, braised ox tails and jerk chicken with rice and “peas” at his home kitchen in Canyon Country, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. After being laid off of his job of 13 years, Tulloch decided to pursue his passion for cooking after comedian Steve Harvey heard his story and agreed to pay for his culinary school. Chris Torres/The Signal

“Once everything happened with the layoff, and once the opportunity came that I was able to go to culinary school, was when I actually discovered myself,” said Tulloch. “I had no idea the love that I had for cooking and being in the kitchen until I actually started going to culinary school.”

At ICE, Tulloch gave it nothing less than his all.

“I’ve always been driven in every job that I’ve ever had,” said Tulloch. “I’ve always tried to be the best at it that I could be and try to learn and immerse myself in every opportunity just so I can excel.”

Tulloch’s dedication and perseverance earned him his second semester at ICE to be paid for.

Chef Andre Tulloch pours his jerk sauce over his specialty jerk chicken cooked and plated at his home kitchen in Canyon Country, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

He graduated from ICE in May 2020. School was out of the way and he finally had the time to work toward his culinary dream – owning and operating a Jamaican cuisine food truck.

The name for his Jamaican cuisine business came to him in a literal dream while he was at ICE.

He saw himself designing the logo, with the name “Jamroq.” Immediately he jumped out of bed, grabbed a pen and paper and recreated the logo exactly as he saw it in his dream.

“I did it in one take,” said Tulloch.

All aspects of the logo pay tribute to Tulloch’s Jamaican heritage.

Tulloch immigrated from Jamaica to the United States when he was 21 years old. He grew up with his grandma, who had owned her own restaurant with Tulloch’s grandfather.

He hopes to honor her through his cuisine.

Chef Andre Tulloch’s specialty jerk chicken with rice and “peas” and a fried corn bread called festival at his home kitchen with his custom-made knife with the chef nickname ‘Chef Jamroq’ engraved on the blade in Canyon Country, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

“She’s always pushed me to be the best version of myself,” said Tulloch. “It’s always pushed me to do better.”

Jamroq Kitchen started, and currently stands, as Jamaican cuisine prepared by Tulloch, out of his own kitchen, available for pickup.

Chef Andre Tulloch begins to marinate shrimp for his coconut curry shrimp at his home kitchen in Canyon Country, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. After being laid off of his job of 13 years, Tulloch decided to pursue his passion for cooking after comedian Steve Harvey heard his story and agreed to pay for his culinary school. Chris Torres/The Signal

Tulloch slowly gained success from this, but Jamroq Kitchen was immediately halted when Tulloch was involved in a car crash.

Tulloch’s injuries forced him into back and neck surgery, leaving him temporarily unable to walk.

“I was scared to stand on my feet for too long,” said Tulloch.

Since then, Tulloch has recovered, but Jamroq Kitchen has remained closed.

Chef Andre Tulloch looks at his specialty Jamaican dishes he cooked consisting of coconut curry shrimp, braised ox tails and jerk chicken with rice and “peas” at his home kitchen in Canyon Country, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. After being laid off of his job of 13 years, Tulloch decided to pursue his passion for cooking after comedian Steve Harvey heard his story and agreed to pay for his culinary school. Chris Torres/The Signal

However, he has plans to open up the kitchen within the next few weeks.

Every day is another day Tulloch is working toward turning Jamroq Kitchen into a food truck business.

Chef Andre Tulloch looks at his specialty jerk chicken with rice and “peas” at his home kitchen in Canyon Country, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. After comedian Steve Harvey paid for his culinary education, Tulloch said he was motivated and graduated with high honors in the top of his class at the Institute of Culinary Education. Chris Torres/The Signal

“That’s been my dream since day one, and I’m still pursuing that 100%, full speed ahead,” said Tulloch.

Those wishing to learn more and place an order can do so through Tulloch’s Instagram, @jamroq1.