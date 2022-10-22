Aarika Burden | Finding a Way to Help

Recently with the way our nation is going, I wanted to get involved in the political scene, but nothing huge. I wanted to help our local community since this is where I call home. I decided to help one candidate in particular who really stuck out to me: Andrew Taban, who is running for the William S. Hart Union High School District, Area 2. I had seen a bit about him previously, but had never gotten the opportunity to sit down and talk with him. How glad I am that I did, and later on became a volunteer on his campaign! Volunteering alongside Andrew made me realize his passion for public service and education.

I am a parent, and have paid attention a bit to our local school district, and especially during this campaign cycle. He is a man who really cares about solving problems in our district, and bringing everyone together to do it. I love to hear how he wants to bring everyone to the discussion and build policy with them. He plans on doing site visits on campus to talk with students and teachers to hear what they need, but really is doing that now along the campaign trail. I volunteer when I can because it’s time to have a leader who not just talks the talk, but walks it, too, and that is Andrew. I hope you will join me this Nov. 8 in voting Andrew Taban for the Hart district Area 2.

Aarika Burden

Saugus