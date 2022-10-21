Andrew Fabela | A Voice Students Can Follow

I am a recent graduate of the William S. Hart Union High School District, and I am proud to say I will be supporting Andrew Taban for Trustee Area 2. I wish I had a person like Andrew on the school board when I was in middle school and high school. For the time that I have known Andrew, he has been engaging with students and bringing them to the decision-making table where policies are made, and affect students like myself the most — which is nothing like his opponent, who lacks the core understanding of being a student in the Hart district, and how policies set forth by the Hart district affected all students like my now older brother and myself.

When I attended the JCI Meet the Candidates event, I got to hear from everyone who is running for the Hart district. Andrew’s opponent has been there for 13 years, and claims he has experience and cares for students. But where has he been since the time I was a student, or at anything that our schools hosted? He makes statements about making sure we “bring parents back to our classrooms,” but he has been there for years, so most of the things he complains about are all while he has been in office, doing nothing to alleviate the issues he claims this district has.

Being that I am now 18, I have the right to vote. I am tired of the same language used every election cycle by some of the board members, who claim that they want to fix the issues in our district. Time has proven that these claims and promises go untouched, and the problems still remain. It is time we have actual change and representation in this district, which I, along with many other students, have wanted for a very long time. I urge you to please vote for Andrew Taban this election for the Hart district Trustee Area 2. He is a voice that students can follow.

Andrew Fabela

Saugus