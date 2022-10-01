Arthur Saginian | The Harbinger of Death?

While pondering how to solve the problem with humanity (humanity in general) one automatically reflects on the approaches utilized by three notable figures in history (factual or fictional), and they are Adolf Eichmann (of the Third Reich), God (the guy who sent the flood) and Thanos (of Marvel comics).

Eichmann was a petty operator when it comes to such “solutions.” He managed to exterminate a few million Jews and others he deemed “intolerable.” Was he just experimenting with the concept — the “beta” model?

Next on the list is the “Big Guy” Himself, the God of the Old Testament. He was so sick of humans that He sent a flood to wipe them all out, but He chickened out at the last moment and let everything start all over again by giving Noah advance notice as well as the plans to build an ark. If you’re so sick of humans, then why even bother with a flood, an ark, and everything else you know is going to happen because, well, you’re God? He shouldn’t have created us in the first place.

But take Thanos. Now there’s a guy with a sense of conviction and commitment. As soon as he got his hands on the final gem for his glove, he snapped his fingers and, poof, half of creation vanished. Granted, though, that solves the problem only temporarily, until creation breeds enough to regain its former numbers, so his “solution” needs to be employed “periodically,” but talk about “effective.”

The most effective solution, however, would be to have a universe that simply won’t allow more than a certain number of people to even exist in any particular location, which follows along the lines of the statement made about humans in the original “Planet of the Apes” movie (1968): “Beware the beast, Man. Let him not breed in great numbers for he will make a desert of his home and yours; drive him back into his jungle lair for he is the harbinger of death.”

Hopelessly pathetic, aren’t we?

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita