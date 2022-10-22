Barbara Walker | Reasons to Vote for McLean

Reasons to Vote for McLean

I’m voting For Marsha McLean for Santa Clarita City Council. Here’s why. She’s our full time city councilwoman and is always accessible to us. She works tirelessly for the people of Santa Clarita and always fights for our best interests locally, in Sacramento and in Los Angeles County.

For years, Santa Clarita has been and continues to be one of the safest and best cities in California and the entire country. Public safety is paramount in Marsha’s priorities. Marsha is endorsed by ALADS, L.A. Police Protective League, Professional Peace Officers Association and Los Angeles County Firefighters Local 1014.

Santa Clarita has a balanced budget with reserves increased to 15%. No new taxes.

Marsha secured funds for our Santa Clarita libraries, Santa Clarita Aquatics and Activities Center, the community centers in Newhall and Canyon Country, and expanded sports areas in Central Park. Marsha also secured funding for our new SCV Senior Center and expanded senior services and housing. Santa Clarita is required to submit funds to Los Angeles County. Marsha makes certain that we get monies returned to improve and build facilities that improve our quality of life in Santa Clarita.

Metrolink: Marsha is the reason that we have a direct Metrolink line to Burbank airport. She also doubled the number of trains and increased hours for trains to service Santa Clarita and the Antelope Valley. She actively serves on regional transportation committees, coalitions and authorities to provide traffic and transportation solutions.

We are “Hollywood North” and have a vital economy. Marsha’s efforts bring high-paying jobs as Santa Clarita recruits quality businesses.

Marsha supports affordable housing. She supports the first-time home buyers program for families, teachers, firefighters and police as well as senior housing. We are most definitely “Hometown USA.”

Marsha was part of streamlining the building process for our homeowners. Her efforts make it possible to file online.

Marsha is an environmentalist. She preserved forever 13,000 acres of open space and 1,420 acres of the Santa Clara River. She led the fight to preserve forever Elsmere, Placerita and Whitney canyons. Santa Clarita is beautiful; there is zero tolerance for graffiti.

Dedicated to our community, Marsha was instrumental in completing a year-round homeless shelter and expanded hospital facilities. She ensured creation of the Veterans’ Historical Plaza and new veterans’ homes in the SCV. Marsha is actively involved with SCV nonprofit organizations. Santa Clarita is better because of Marsha.

For more information on Marsha, go to reelectmarshamclean.com.

I have attended several public events hosted for Marsha this election year. I have personally watched and heard so many “thank you’s” for the personal service that Marsha equally gives to Santa Clarita residents who require assistance. She makes a difference in the quality of life for our citizens and our community. Marsha knows what works and how to get things done. She has the knowledge and the experience to take Santa Clarita into the future and to continue to make this the hometown that we love.

Barbara Walker

Santa Clarita