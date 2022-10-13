Canyons softball to host youth skills Clinic

News release

The College of the Canyons softball program is inviting youth players from across the region to participate in the 2022 COC Softball Youth Skills Clinic, with three dates running in October.

Open to beginning, intermediate and advanced players ages 9 to 12, this series of single-day clinics will include instruction focused on hitting, pitching, catching, fielding, base running, game mindset and much more. All sessions will place an emphasis on strengthening current skill sets while introducing new techniques that will help players take their game to the next level.

Clinic sessions will be run by Cougars softball head coach John Wissmath and former player and assistant coach Ashley Russo.

Sessions are scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 23 and 30, at Whitten Field, located on the college’s Valencia campus at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.

Registration for the 2022 COC Softball Youth Skills Clinic is now open.

Fees are $100 per player per session. Attendees registering for more than one clinic will be charged $175 for two sessions or $250 for all three sessions. All proceeds directly support the COC softball program.

For more information, contact Wissmath at [email protected]