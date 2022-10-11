Carjacking suspects on the loose

A 2013 silver Infiniti was reportedly stolen from its owner in a carjacking Monday near the Shell gas station located at McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard, according to first responder radio traffic.

The two suspects were described as a white male and a Hispanic female, who are both approximately 30 years old. The male was described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall, approximately 250 pounds, and the female was reported to be wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt.

L.A. County dispatch radio traffic indicated that the pair used a baton and a hammer in the incident, though that could not be immediately confirmed.

The incident occurred, according to radio traffic, at about 5 p.m. and the alleged stolen vehicle was reported to be heading westbound on Valencia Boulevard. Radio traffic also indicated the vehicle’s gas tank was on empty – implying that it could not be driven far from the incident.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.