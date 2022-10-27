CBS Film Series presents ‘Reckonings’

News release

The days are wartime in southern Israel. It is the beginning of the Jewish year. In the aftermath of the Holocaust, secret meetings began to negotiate the incomprehensible – compensation for survivors of the largest mass genocide in history. “Reckonings” recounts the tense negotiations between Jewish and German leaders.

This true story takes viewers from the halls of power in Bonn, West Germany, where fierce debate raged over how to pay wartime debts, to the streets of Jerusalem, where horror about any talks with Germany led to violent protests. It captures the anger on one side, the shame on the other, and the anguish for all as talks broke down and failure seemed imminent. It honors the behind-the-scenes figures who forged ahead to continue negotiations, knowing the compensation would never be enough.

Congregation Beth Shalom is presenting a special free screening of “Reckonings” as part of its CBS Film Series at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at 21430 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita.

Popcorn and concessions will be available, and $1 raffle tickets will be on sale for your chance to win a $25 gift card. RSVP to [email protected] or 661-254-2411.