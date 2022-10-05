Community Invited to COC homecoming celebration

News release

The College of the Canyons Athletic Department and Associated Student Government are inviting community members to attend the 2022 Homecoming Celebration on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Cougar Stadium.

Festivities begin at 5 p.m., with kickoff for the game against conference rival Bakersfield College scheduled at 7 p.m.

All Cougars fans and community members are invited to enjoy a variety of pre-game activities including: T-shirt giveaway, music, ASG-hosted student section with western theme, pre-game photo opportunities, family activities, lawn games and snacks, and halftime entertainment sponsored by the college’s ASG and student Inter-Club Council.

Food and concession sales will be available from Busy Bee Café, Reality Eatz, Flamin Hot Chicken and Coffee Kiosk.

Additionally, a number of college departments and organizations will be on hand to provide information, demonstrations and giveaways, including: ASG, COC Foundation, COC Admissions & Records, Empowerment Programs, The Basic Needs Center, Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center, Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, COC American Sign Language Department, ASL club, COC Recreation Management Department, and the Outdoor Adventure Club.

The celebration will culminate with kickoff of the Cougars’ week seven Southern California Football Association National Division, Northern League opener vs. Bakersfield at 7 p.m.

The 2022 Homecoming Celebration event also coincides with the 25th anniversary season of Cougar Football, with the program having been reinstated prior to the 1998 campaign.

General admission tickets to all Cougars football games are $10. Kids under 10 and seniors over 60 are $5. Fans now have three options to purchase game day tickets: Purchase electronic tickets prior to arrival through the HomeTown Ticketing service and display electronic ticket at gate; purchase electronic tickets with mobile device using posted QR code upon arrival at Cougar Stadium; or, purchase traditional tickets with cash at ticket booth located at front gate.