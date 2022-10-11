Deputies arrest man on suspicion of stealing box truck

A man was arrested on suspicion of driving a stolen box truck Tuesday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received a report of an unidentified individual driving a stolen white box truck on Bouquet Canyon Road at approximately 10 a.m., according to Watch Sgt. Beverly Nottingham.

Deputies were called to monitor and follow the vehicle, according to radio dispatch traffic. Deputies noticed a man was driving the vehicle and followed him down Plum Canyon Road and onto Rodgers Drive.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop at approximately 10:15 a.m. The man yielded on Nicholas Circle and he cooperated with law enforcement, Nottingham said.

Deputies arrested the man on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle, according to radio traffic. There were no other occupants inside the vehicle.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.