Diane Zimmerman | Getting to Know the Candidates

If you are not familiar with Joe Messina, it’s really time for you to “get to know him.” Just some of the points that should make his re-election a “shoe-in”:

He is and always has been for ALL of the students. I can say, in all honesty, that the man never even considers any child over another for ANY reason other than their performance and how he can help that child perform better, to encourage the child to WANT to perform better.

He stands for parental choice and welcomes parental input in decisions being made about their children’s education, what they are being taught, how they are being taught, whether a particular curriculum may not be appropriate for children of a certain age or not appropriate for children of any age.

He is completely against decisions being made for children without the parents being involved.

He has been working for years to bring career technical education back into the schools. Hands-on.

He fully supports securing resources to keep children safe at all schools at all times.

He actually LISTENS when the parents and children are speaking to him privately and at board meetings, and works to alleviate their concerns.

Santa Clarita Valley can NOT afford to lose a school board member with the qualities Joe Messina brings to whatever position he is given on its school board.

Look into his voting record for yourself! YES on Joe Messina being re-elected to the William S. Hart Union High School District board.

Depending upon the “area” you are permitted to vote in, the following are excellent choices for any school board:

Joe Messina, Teresa Todd, Sharlene Johnson, Jesus Henao, Anna Griese, Brian Walters, Suverna Mistry and Bob Jensen.

Diane Zimmerman

Santa Clarita