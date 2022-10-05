Governing board honors Hart district teachers of the year

News release

Sixteen William S. Hart Union High School District 2022/23 Teachers of the Year were recognized by the governing board Wednesday.

The District Teacher of the Year is Paula Bae, a science teacher at Hart High School. Bae was also named one of 16 Los Angeles County Teachers of the Year.

The entire list of Hart School District Teachers of the Year honored Wednesday night included:

• Michele Siner, Academy of the Canyons.

• Angela Welch, Arroyo Seco Junior High School.

• Katrina Skaar, Bowman High School.

• Ryanne Meschkat, Canyon High School.

• David Williams, Castaic High School.

• Mikael Ohlsen, Golden Valley High School.

• Paula Bae, Hart High School.

• Desiree Love, La Mesa Junior High School.

• Scott Davidson, Learning Post Academy.

• Laura Schultz, Placerita Junior High School.

• Traci O’Connell, Rancho Pico Junior High School.

• Heather Cruz, Rio Norte Junior High School.

• Megan Botton, Saugus High School.

• Ian Harper, Sierra Vista Junior High School.

• Danielle Lahey, Valencia High School.

• Laura Erickson, West Ranch High School.

“The Hart district was recently recognized by the state of California for outstanding work employing pivotal practices during the pandemic to meet our students’ needs. This high honor is an affirmation of the amazing work our teachers do every day to prepare every student to be opportunity ready,” said Superintendent Mike Kuhlman. “We are so proud to recognize these outstanding teachers tonight as Teachers of the Year. They are the reason the Hart district continues to shine. Congratulations!”