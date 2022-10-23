Halloween Thrills and Chills

By Michele E. Buttelman

Boo! It’s time for Halloween fun. Put up the spooky spider decorations and cover everything with cobwebs. Then head out and enjoy some thrills and chills at theme parks and other SoCal venues.

Bones Gulch

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Museum will host the inaugural Haunted “Bones’ Gulch” Halloween Attraction fundraiser on Saturday nights Oct. 1-29. The final night of the attraction will be Sunday, Oct. 30. Proceeds go toward the LASD Museum.

Bones’ Gulch Haunted Attraction is a collaboration of three haunted attractions: Beware the Dark Realm, Restless Souls Manor and The Farm Haunt. It’s a frighteningly realistic haunted attraction that will have guests coming back for more.

Each Saturday night in October, as well as Sunday, Oct. 30, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Bones’ Gulch turns into a haunted attraction with a heart pounding scare zone, entertainment, vendors, food and a Haunt Maze.

There will also be a non-scare family-friendly event during the day on Sunday, Oct. 30 from noon to 4 p.m., with shows and food. This day time event is free. There will be trick or treating from the non-scare zone buildings.

Tickets are $20 each. Visit https://bonesgulch.com for more information.

Jack Bones Equestrian Center, 26983 Tapia Canyon Road Castaic, CA 91384.

Ghostwalk 2022

The Santa Paula Theater Center’s 28th Annual Ghostwalk: Dark Tales To Tell at Isbell Middle-Ghoul will be held Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Oct. 15-30.

This annual three weekends of “theater in the streets” fall event, will be held at Isbell Middle School located at 221 S. 4th St., Santa Paula, CA 93060.

The performances will run from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. and take the form of walking tours that are an hour long and begin every 15 minutes. This year’s tours are not wheelchair accessible.

Ghostwalk 2022 follows its 27-year tradition with historically based stories, real or imagined, told by ghost citizens that lived, or might have lived, in the Santa Clara River Valley. Guests will be led by a ghostly companion for the one-hour tour through this year’s chosen magical and mysterious environment, Isbell Middle School at night.

Guests are encouraged to dress warmly, wear comfortable shoes and bring a flashlight. Tours depart promptly and reservations are strongly recommended. Guests should check in 15 minutes prior to tour reservation. Reservations may be made at www.ghostwalk.com or on the “haunt line” (805) 525-3073 beginning Oct. 1.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. Special discounted tickets are $10 for all on the first weekend only.

Parking is available on site.

The Haunted Mansion at Disneyland transforms for the season into “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Courtesy Disney Resorts.

Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort

Halloween Time, now through Oct. 31, casts a spell throughout Disneyland Resort with family-friendly experiences, including Haunted Mansion Holiday, Mickey Mouse pumpkin photos, favorite Cars Land characters dressed up in festive “car-stumes” and much more

Plaza de la Familia at Disney California Adventure Park celebrates the everlasting bonds of family with festive décor and entertainment inspired by Disney and Pixar’s ‘Coco’ and the traditions of Día de los Muertos, from now through Nov. 2

Featuring festive seasonal décor including the Mickey Mouse pumpkin and the Headless Horseman statue, Halloween-themed attractions like Haunted Mansion Holiday and Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark, photo opportunities with favorite Disney characters and villains and specialty treats, there is something for everyone during this spirited celebration.

The Halloween spirit also extends to Downtown Disney District with colorful autumn décor, seasonal merchandise and specialty dining. From now through Oct. 31, guests can enjoy the return of Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit in Downtown Disney District, a delightful family-friendly pumpkin hunt. Guests can also encounter Halloween-themed treats, décor and entertainment in the hotels of the Disneyland Resort.

The Haunted Mansion attraction in Disneyland’s New Orleans Square undergoes its annual seasonal transformation. The mysterious manor conjures up the collision of two holidays to become Haunted Mansion Holiday, as Jack Skellington and his friends wreck the halls with frightfully festive decor inspired by “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

Also, every night through Oct. 31, guests can enjoy the return of the supernatural showcase “Halloween Screams,” a vibrant projection and light show. On select nights, “Halloween Screams” will take to the skies with fireworks that are sure to waken the Halloween spirits.

Oogie Boogie, from “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas,” looms over guests at the entrance to Disney California Adventure, channeling his magic to create a forever Halloween for everyone to enjoy, transforming favorite attractions with eerie and ethereal details.

Guests will roll on down to Cars Land as Radiator Springs becomes Radiator Screams.

As night falls at Avengers Campus, Guardians of the Galaxy transforms into Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark, an exciting adventure filled with creepy creatures and thrilling drops.

For information visit https://disneyparks.disney.go.com.

Beware the souls of those who lived in this dilapidated home. “Condemned” is one of several haunted houses at Six Flags Magic Mountain Fright Fest. Courtesy Six Flags Magic Mountain.

Fright Fest at Six Flags Magic Mountain

Six Flags Magic Mountain’s 29th season of Fright Fest is back with 23 terrifying nights of monsters, ghouls, and creepy characters ready to strike fear in any one who crosses their path. The bone-chilling lineup of attractions features a daunting new haunted house, two new spine-tingling scare zones, an ominous new show, and a new haunted happy hour. Six Flags Magic Mountain leaves no tombstone unturned to deliver what guests want most, an all-out terrifying experience, on select nights through Oct. 31.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring this legacy Halloween event back to the park. Six Flags Magic Mountain’s Fright Fest is upping the scare factor with an all-new haunted house, two new scare zones, an eerie new show, plus a new haunted happy hour and buffet,” said Park President Don McCoy. “Spooky season is back in Los Angeles, and Fright Fest is the scariest event in town.”

For more information visit www.sixflags.com/magicmountain.

Universal Studios Hollywood Horror Nights includes new thrills and chills. Courtesy Universal Studios.

Universal Studios Hollywood Horror Nights

This year’s Universal Studios Hollywood Horror Nights iconic “Terror Tram” expands to include a cinematic twist on Jordan Peele’s blockbuster films in a crossover experience that reimagines “Us,” featuring The Tethered, a revolutionary army of vengeful doppelgangers, whose uprising invades the all-new Jupiter’s Claim set from the filmmaker’s latest pop nightmare, “Nope.”

The “Terror Tram” is unique to Universal Studios Hollywood, inviting guests to explore by foot parts of the famous movie studio backlot, home to some of the most notorious movie sets. Once guests disembark the Tram, the terror is unleashed.

For the first time ever “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” will feature Death Eaters, a group of Voldemort’s most devoted followers, who will roam Hogsmeade village, looking to find others willing to show loyalty to the Dark Lord’s cause.

For more information visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.