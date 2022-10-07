LAEDC announces Santa Clarita as finalist for Most Business-Friendly City

The Los Angeles County Economic Development Corp. announced Santa Clarita as one of the finalists for the Most Business-Friendly City award, among cities with populations over 60,000, for the 27th Annual Eddy Awards.

“Congratulations to the city of Santa Clarita on once again being nominated as one of the Most Business-Friendly cities in L.A. County,” said Holly Schroeder, president and CEO of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corp. “The city is consistently a finalist or winner of ‘Most Business-Friendly City’ awards and that consistency is valuable. We are proud of our partnership with the city, which continues to drive job creation, attract world-class businesses and grow the local economy in Santa Clarita.”

The LAEDC is a nonprofit organization that champions equitable economic growth across the Los Angeles region.

“The LAEDC Eddy Awards celebrates individuals, organizations and educational institutions that demonstrate exceptional contributions to inclusive economic development in the region,” wrote the LAEDC in a prepared statement. “LAEDC also recognizes local cities in categories based on their population size for creating environments that foster the creation and growth of enterprises that provide good jobs and build wealth for our communities.”

Santa Clarita was selected due to its exceptional level of service, strong partnerships with local business organizations and many business incentives and programs.

Along with Santa Clarita, the finalists in the over-60,000 population category are Carson, Gardena and Norwalk. If a city has won within the past five years, it is ineligible to be nominated.

“The city is honored to be nominated for this prestigious award and we thank our partners, including the SCVEDC, Chamber of Commerce and VIA (Valley Industry Association), for providing resources and supporting the businesses that enhance the quality of life in Santa Clarita,” Mayor Laurene Weste said in a prepared statement. “I am thankful to the LAEDC for recognizing the many programs, incentives and services the city offers to strengthen the fabric of our business community.”

The winner of the award will be announced live at the Eddy Awards on Nov. 9 at the Sofi Stadium.