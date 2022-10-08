Landscape Development Inc. acquires The Groundskeeper Inc.

News release

Valencia-based Landscape Development Inc. announced that its maintenance division, Enhanced Landscape Management LLC, has completed the asset purchase of Ventura-based The Groundskeeper Inc.

TGI was founded by Harry Avedissian in 1985 and has developed a strong, local reputation in the Ventura area for exceptional quality and commitment to customer service, LDI said in a prepared statement.

“After deciding to sell my company, it was important for me to know that my long-tenured and valued employees and clients would be well cared for with a seamless transition. After learning more about LDI/ELM’s culture and progressive business practices, I felt this would be a great opportunity for all involved,” Avedissian said in the statement.

ELM Division President Ron Reitz described how this acquisition brings new talent and operational capacity to Enhanced Landscape Management: “With this acquisition, we gain additional great talent and further cement our position in Ventura County as the leading landscape maintenance service provider. The Groundskeeper’s values and commitment to quality and high service performance made this acquisition extremely attractive to us. As a beneficial consequence, this also brings new growth opportunities to the long-serving staff of TGI.”

LDI President and CEO Gary Horton said this most recent acquisition is yet another demonstration of the company’s commitment to grow its maintenance segment. “This is an excellent addition to our maintenance business,” Horton said in the statement. “We further expand our reach in the Santa Clarita Valley/Ventura region as the market leader as we continue to expand and deliver our full suite of services to our ever-expanding client base. Enhanced Landscape Management continues to pursue acquisition opportunities through California and the western states as we execute our maintenance segment growth strategy.”

Horton added, “I wish to thank all our leadership and entire staff who, working collaboratively, have made our rapid growth both possible and profitable.”

Horton founded LDI in 1983. The company currently operates from 13 regional offices throughout California and Southern Nevada, employing 1,200-plus industry professionals, and is one of the top 20 largest landscape companies in the U.S.