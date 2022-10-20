Local author releases Halloween picture book for kids

News release

Veronica Stanley-Hooper, a Santa Clarita children’s book author and illustrator, has written a book entitled “Scary Halloween Costumes.”

This book is a humorous story about two siblings trying to find perfect Halloween costumes. Millie is Jack’s big sister and she finds a scary costume right away, but Jack can’t seem to find a scary costume. He has many ideas, like being a worm, because Millie screams every time she sees a worm.

How about the laundry? Mom says that the laundry room is a scary place.

After exploring many options, Jack finally finds the perfect costume that even scares Millie. This book is written for children from the ages of 2 to 7 years old.

“I wanted to write a Halloween story that was funny and could address childhood fears,” Stanley-Hooper said in a prepared statement. “Parents need tools to help them start discussions with their children. I see this book as not only a humorous and relatable Halloween story, but also as a way for parents to start the conversation about fears their children may have.

“I also see this book as a way to get children using their STEAM skills (science, technology, engineering, art, math),” she said. “One of the main characters, Jack, uses hats, blankets, socks, and many other items to create each of the costumes he tries in the story. As a child, I always made my costumes from things around the house and have such fond memories of Halloween. I hope that this book can create some fun ways for parents and children to connect during this spooky season.”

“Scary Halloween Costumes” can be found on Amazon in hardcover, paperback and Kindle formats.