New sculpture installed at West Creek Park

News release

Santa Clarita residents have a new temporary public art piece to enjoy following the recent installation of “Endangered Fossils,” which is the latest sculpture to join the city of Santa Clarita’s Public Art collection.

“Endangered Fossils” can be viewed at the northwest corner of West Creek Park, located at 24247 Village Circle Drive in Valencia.

“Endangered Fossils” is by New York artist Judith Modrak and has traveled to Santa Clarita following its display at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, the site of two 20th-century World’s Fairs, in Queens, New York, as part of New York City’s Public Art program.

The sculpture represents an imagined archaeological excavation and the discovery of a new organism. The painted aqua-resin casts were inspired by fossilized trilobites, brachiopods and crinoids, which bear a strong resemblance to modern crabs, clams and starfish. They reflect both the past and the present as a reminder of what existed but is now gone.

“The sculpture pays homage to our beloved Mother Earth at a critical time requiring everyone’s involvement,” Modrak said in a statement released by the city. “The project considers the origin of the ecosystem we inhabit and our role, relationship and responsibility to that environment. The larger concept was very much about the fossil record in light of climate change, which is causing many species to tragically become extinct. Even fossils are ‘endangered.’”

The city of Santa Clarita’s annual Public Art Report calls for two new sculptural public art pieces to be added each year to the temporary collection. Each artwork will remain on display in the city for three years, after which a new artwork will be installed in its place.

To learn more about public art in Santa Clarita, visit SantaClaritaArts.com. For questions regarding public art, contact Arts Coordinator Katherine Nestved at [email protected].