Preparing for a harsher flu season

Flu season is approaching, and after the Southern Hemisphere experienced a brutal flu season, health experts are expecting a harsher flu season for the states.

The flu is a common viral infection that attacks the lungs, nose and throat. Symptoms can include runny nose, headaches, fatigue, fever, cough, congestion, chills and muscle aches.

The expected surge in the flu season is not necessarily due to an increased spread, but because numbers have been so low with mask wearing and school being online.

“Flu season has been so tremendously light over the past couple of years, so we’ve seen historically mild flu seasons in 2021 and 2020,” said Dr. Bud Lawrence, medical director of the emergency department at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

To prevent yourself from getting the flu, Lawrence advises the community to keep doing what they have been doing during the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes frequently washing your hands, staying away from those you know are sick and wearing masks.

“These types of things that have been incorporated into our daily lives, from our COVID experience, are very, very relevant to our upcoming flu season,” said Lawrence.

The most preventative measure one can take to protect against the flu is getting vaccinated. The flu vaccine is a once-a-year shot and is available to get at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I think the key take-home is really that the flu vaccine is found to be very helpful in protecting against flu and the spread of flu in the flu season,” said Lawrence.