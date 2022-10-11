Punished for Reporting Discrimination at the Workplace? Read This

Did you know you can sue your employer for retaliation if they act negatively toward you after you report harassing or discriminatory behavior? If your contract terms have changed, and working conditions or treatment have deteriorated since you filed a complaint, you should consult with a lawyer about your legal options.

When an employer takes negative action against an employee who has reported or complained about what they believe to be workplace discrimination or harassment, or when they take other legally permissible actions, they are engaging in illegal retaliation against the employee.

The employee may receive negative treatment from the employer in the form of discipline or termination. Additionally, it might involve another action that impairs the worker’s emotional or psychological state or adversely affects their working conditions, like a pay cut or unfavorable job assignments. However, retaliation can also take a more subtle form. If your work environment or treatment has deteriorated since you filed a complaint, you should consult with an attorney about your legal options.

What Factors Do Employment Attorneys Consider in Retaliation Cases?

An employment attorney will evaluate various aspects of your potential case to assess how best to represent you, including the proof of the retaliation, the pain or suffering it caused you, and how a court or jury will view your case.

Some of the factors your attorney will consider are

You’ve been the victim of or witnessed unlawful discrimination or abuse.

You took part in a legal activity.

Your employer decided to treat you unfairly after reporting.

You sustained some harm as a result of your actions.

It’s crucial to provide a lawyer with proof that you genuinely and firmly believe you were the victim of discrimination or intimidation. Provide any supporting documentation, copies of insensitive images or emails, and the names and details of any witnesses to the attorney.

If you have been a victim or know any victims of retaliation, remind them to present any emails, writings, or written notes as proof that they reported or complained about discrimination or harassment to their employer. Do not forget to provide the attorney with the name, position, and contact information of the person you complained to.

More often than not, the goal of a retaliation lawsuit is to obtain “damages,” which is a monetary award. Victims must prove that they lost something to be awarded damages. Your losses from the retaliation, such as lost earnings or benefits, must be disclosed to an employment attorney assessing your potential case.

Conclusion

You are entitled to a workplace free from retaliation, bullying, and other forms of intolerance. That is the law; it is not some idealized description of the perfect workplace. State and federal laws forbid employers from intimidating, retaliating against, or discriminating against employees engaging in legally protected actions.

Your strongest witness in a lawsuit is you, the plaintiff, so you must present convincing proof. Do not be afraid to speak with an employment attorney, and do not withhold any information from them out of concern for your boss’s retaliation. Visit credible law websites like www.haelaw.com to learn more about workplace discrimination.