I have known Laurene Weste for well over 20 years and am her biggest fan! Why? Because she really cares about the quality of life in our city. She is happy to meet with constituents anywhere to discuss their concerns and resolutions. She is honest. And she is the only person I know who reads absolutely every word of City Council and other business that cross her desk.

I strongly encourage you to re-elect Laurene Weste.

Ruth Roess

Valencia