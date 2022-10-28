Santa Clarita Transit installs solar-powered info systems at bus stops

News release

Residents and visitors traveling throughout the city of Santa Clarita will now enjoy new amenities at nearly five dozen Santa Clarita Transit bus stops. In accordance with the Santa Clarita 2025 strategic plan’s theme of sustaining public infrastructure, the city is in the process of replacing 57 battery-operated real-time bus information units at bus stops with new solar-powered systems.

The Bus Stop Improvement Project will result in enhanced real-time bus information units that feature longer-lasting battery backup, as well as the ability to send out emergency or public service announcements in real time. In addition, a new annunciator that is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act will announce the next bus arrival times.

The monitors at the upgraded bus stops include a built-in diagnostic feature that will alert Santa Clarita Transit staff to system maintenance needs, which will provide for early failure detection and minimal downtime. Staff will also be able to monitor the status of each unit remotely to ensure proper operation.

Nearly a dozen bus stops have already been upgraded, with the full project expected to be complete by the end of October. For more information on the Bus Stop Improvement Project, contact Transit Manager Adrian Aguilar at 661-295-6305 or by email at [email protected].