Saugus class of 2002 holds reunion

Saugus High School class of 2002 held its 20-year reunion at Pocock Brewery. Photos courtesy of Missi Chaffee.
The Saugus High School class of 2002 recently held its 20-year reunion at Pocock Brewery in Valencia. 2002 graduate Missi Chaffee said the event was a great success: “We had 100 guests and had a wonderful time catching up with old classmates. Our 2002 ASB President Megan Ivey made sure our reunion came together. Many folks still live in the Santa Clarita Valley or Southern California. We did have some fly in from other states such as Oregon, Utah and Colorado, to name a few.” 

Photos courtesy of Missi Chaffee 

