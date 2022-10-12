Second brush fire breaks out on Soledad Canyon Road, arson suspected

A second brush fire broke out on Soledad Canyon Road, hours after the Capra incident, on Tuesday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Bernard Peters, a spokesman for the Fire Department, the original call for service was received at 4:55 p.m. for a small brush fire on Soledad Canyon Road and Commuter Way.

Upon arrival, firefighters assessed the brush fire as a 10- by 10-foot fire. The fire was able to be handled by three engines, according to Peters.

According to Los Angeles County radio dispatch traffic, firefighters also learned of two other small spot fires, all on Soledad Canyon Road. One near Santa Clarita Lanes, and another near Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

Due to this, they believe a person is at fault for arson, according to radio dispatch traffic.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detained one possible suspect, according to radio dispatch traffic.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.