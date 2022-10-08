Seventh fire in two weeks breaks out in local riverbed

A small brush fire broke out in the Santa Clara Riverbed on Friday afternoon in Canyon Country, according to Los Angeles County radio dispatch traffic.

The original call for service came in at 5:32 p.m., citing a fire had broke out in the wash near the 27100 block of Honby Avenue. Firefighters were on the scene as of the time of this publication.

The fire was identified as needing only one engine to respond, according to radio traffic.

This is the seventh fire to break out in the local riverbed in the past two weeks.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was unable to be reached for comment at the time of this publication.