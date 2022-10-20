The circus is coming to Santa Clarita

A big red and yellow striped tent has planted its spot in the parking lot at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, signifying Circus Caballero has officially arrived to Santa Clarita.

Circus Caballero features ringmasters, motocross stunts, tightrope walking, acrobatics, aerial stunts and more.

Circus are scheduled to begin Saturday and run through Oct. 31 at the Westfield Valencia Town Center.

Performances are scheduled as follows:

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (additional 2 p.m. show on Oct. 15).

Sunday: 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (no 7:30 p.m. show on Oct. 16).

Ticket prices range from $10 to $50 and are available at circocaballero.com.

For more information, contact (844) 372-9276.