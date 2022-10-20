The circus is coming to Santa Clarita

Photo courtesy of Circus Caballero.
Photo courtesy of Circus Caballero.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A big red and yellow striped tent has planted its spot in the parking lot at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, signifying Circus Caballero has officially arrived to Santa Clarita.  

Circus Caballero features ringmasters, motocross stunts, tightrope walking, acrobatics, aerial stunts and more.  

Circus are scheduled to begin Saturday and run through Oct. 31 at the Westfield Valencia Town Center.  

Performances are scheduled as follows: 

  • Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: 7:30 p.m. 
  • Saturday: 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (additional 2 p.m. show on Oct. 15). 
  • Sunday: 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (no 7:30 p.m. show on Oct. 16). 

Ticket prices range from $10 to $50 and are available at circocaballero.com.  

For more information, contact (844) 372-9276.   

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS