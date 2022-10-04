Thomas Oatway | An Anti-Trump Vaccine?

A new book by the former U.S. Attorney at the Southern District of New York (“Holding the Line’’ by Jeffrey Berman) has exposed the attempts by William Barr and the Department of Justice to punish political enemies of Donald Trump, and protect his friends. Barr and his officials tried to persuade the Southern District of New York to prosecute John Kerry for violation of the Logan Act in his legitimate negotiations with Iran on the nuclear treaty. This case was taken from SDNY for prosecution by the District Court in D.C. It failed.

Numerous other examples of political interference by the Barr DOJ were cited. Berman was eventually fired by Barr for failing to toe the line for Trump. While Berman is rightly criticized for failure to publicize these violations of policy by Barr et al, at least his charges are about to be investigated by the Senate Judiciary Committee headed by Dick Durbin, D-Illinois. The public is about to learn even more about the dirty laundry of the Trump Administration. We may need stronger detergent.

Yet there are still many MAGA Republicans who worship the former president. This is a virus that continues to infect our democracy and the rule of law. We need an anti-Trump inoculation and multiple boosters to rid our nation of this terrible disease.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia