UCLA hockey returns to The Cube

UCLA hockey is returning to The Cube for the 2022-23 season.

This year, the Bruins joined the West Coast Hockey Conference, and 15 UCLA games will be held at The Cube over the course of the 2022-23 season, including one against crosstown rival USC.

Additionally, The Cube will host the WCHC Playoffs in early February 2023. The first home game for UCLA will be against the Loyola Marymount Lions on Friday, Oct. 7, at 8:30 p.m. at The Cube. General admission is free but is subject to change. Times vary for each game, so visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com for a full list.

The 2022-23 UCLA home schedule at The Cube includes:

Oct. 7 vs. Loyola Marymount University.

Oct. 9 vs. University of Colorado, Boulder.

Oct. 14-15 vs. University of Connecticut.

Oct. 22-23 vs. Northern Arizona University.

Oct. 28-29 vs. University of Denver.

Nov. 4 vs. USC.

Dec. 2 vs. Long Beach State University.

Jan. 20 and 22, 2023 vs. Grand Canyon University.

Jan. 27, 2023, vs. University of Northern Colorado.

Feb. 3, 2023, vs. Loyola Marymount University.

Feb. 9-12, 2023 – WCHC Playoffs.

March 3, 2023, vs. San Diego State University.

For more information about UCLA hockey games at The Cube, visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com or call 661-257-CUBE.