Young Marines awarded Elks honors 

News release

As part of Elks National Youth Week in May, the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge spotlights community youth organizations that go above and beyond in their service to the community. Within this organization the leaders are asked to identify two youths who embody the spirit and heart of volunteerism and service.

This year’s chosen organization is the Santa Clarita Young Marines, according to a news release from Lodge 2379.

“Chosen for their presence and service to our lodge, they are always willing to come out and show up for serving detail, flag ceremonies and anything else that is asked of them,” the release said, adding that leaders Tim Stratton and Cathy Hagopian had no problem deciding who would be honored this year.

“We were both impressed with the discipline and manners exhibited by all the youths in the unit, which includes ages 8-18,” said a prepared statement from the leaders. “It was our absolute pleasure to award certificates and $100 awards to both Cpl. Milena V. Garcia and SSgt. Jameson D. Kehoe. They exhibit not only a commitment of duty to their unit, but where duty ends, they continue on with a heart of service to others.”