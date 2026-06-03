Carousel Ranch receives $4,800 donation

News release

Dr. Megan LeCornu, a longtime supporter of Carousel Ranch, chose the local nonprofit as the recipient of her donation for a one-day Invisalign charity event held recently throughout the Los Angeles area.

LeCornu, of Embrace Your Smile Orthodontics, donated $100 for every client who came in for an Invisalign evaluation, according to a news release from Carousel Ranch.

“We were honored to partner with Carousel Ranch this year for this special one-day charity event supporting the incredible work they do in our community,” LeCornu said in the release. “For every patient who began orthodontic treatment that day, our practice made a donation to Carousel Ranch, and we also matched patient down payments to help encourage participation in support of this meaningful cause. The response from our community was truly overwhelming, and we are proud to see so many families come together to recognize and support such an inspiring organization.”

There were more than 60 appointments that day and 48 of them signed up for the Invisalign orthodontic treatment, resulting in a $4,800 donation to Carousel Ranch.

“We loved this partnership with Embrace Your Smile and are truly honored to have been chosen by Dr. LeCornu and Embrace Your Smile,” Carousel Ranch Executive Director Taylor Adachi said in the release. “We promise to make them proud of their investment in Carousel Ranch.”

The nonprofit Carousel Ranch provides equestrian therapy and vocational training programs for children and young adults with special needs. More information is available at www.CarouselRanch.org.