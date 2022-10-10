Vehicle over the side prompts rope rescue near San Francisquito Canyon

A crash that occurred at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Sunday resulted in an airlift rescue of two people by the Los Angeles County Fire Department Search and Rescue Team, according to California Highway Patrol logs.

The logs stated that a single vehicle had plunged 700 feet off the west side of Dry Gulch Road near San Francisquito Canyon. The vehicle was initially reported by hikers, according to the logs, who saw what appeared to be a black pickup truck.

The logs stated that both patients were transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and that they sustained major injuries.

Dry Gulch Road connects San Francisquito Road to Lake Hughes Road and portions of it are labeled as San Francisquito Motorway.