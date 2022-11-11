American Cancer Society holding candy fundraiser

News release

The Santa Clarita Relay For Life of the American Cancer Society invites you to join their holiday “YUM-raising” fundraising event with See’s candies.

From now through Dec. 2, you can go to sees.scvrelay.org and order specially packaged holiday assortments, 1-pound and 2-pound boxes of chocolates, nuts and chews, See’s original recipe peanut brittle, Toffee-ettes, peppermints, lollypops, truffles and more. You can also purchase $25 gift cards as gifts, or to make your selections in person.

See’s Candies is donating a portion of every sale to the American Cancer Society. Anyone from across the country can participate in the fundraiser, and See’s will ship the candy or gift cards directly to their home.

When you buy your See’s Candies through this fundraising effort you support the American Cancer Society’s work of funding vital cancer research and providing free programs and services for local cancer patients and survivors. To access these resources, visit www.cancer.org or contact ACS toll-free at the 24/7 cancer support live chat line at 1-800-227-2345. Locally, contact [email protected]