Arthur Saginian | A Few Conditions for Returning

This goes out to Judy Propri of Castaic (letters, Sept. 22), who implored for me to “come back” (to the Catholic church). Judy, I will come back when each and every one of you behaves the way Jesus told you to behave, every moment of every day for the rest of your lives. Jesus told you to, “Be perfect, therefore, even as your heavenly Father is perfect.” — Matthew 5:48.

It wasn’t a request. It was a command, and there are others still…

“Be holy because I, the Lord your God, am holy.” (Leviticus 19:2), and, “You must be blameless before the Lord your God” (Deuteronomy 18:13).

Until then, the short answer is, “No, thank you. I’m perfectly capable of screwing up my life (and losing my soul) all by myself.”

Besides, I don’t think the congregation would appreciate the likes of me constantly reminding it of how it fails Him on a daily basis. Or, as Yoda told Luke Skywalker, “Do, or do not. There is no try.”

Still, I do appreciate the outreach.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita