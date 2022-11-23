Berlin to perform at The Canyon

News release

Since the band’s formation, Terri Nunn and Berlin have received a total of 12 gold and platinum album awards and Nunn’s unyielding influence has earned her the No. 11 spot on VH1.com’s “100 Greatest Women in Rock.”

You can see Berlin live at The Canyon Santa Clarita on Dec. 3.

Berlin will forever be recognized as the American progenitor of electro-pop artistry with sensually appealing lyrics. The Los Angeles-based band made its first national impression with the provocative single “Sex (I’m A…)” from the platinum-selling debut EP “Pleasure Victim” in 1982.

“The Metro” and “No More Words” were also chart toppers, but it was the intimate and strikingly beautiful love song “Take My Breath Away” that took the band to another level. The ballad’s defining role in the Tom Cruise film “Top Gun” helped solidify Berlin’s place in American pop culture. The song was a No. 1 international hit and received both the Golden Globe and Academy Award for “Best Original Song” in 1986.

Tickets ($20-$36 plus fees) are available online through AXS, over the phone at 888-645-5006, and in person at the Canyon Santa Clarita box office. Doors at 6 p.m., headliner 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.