Dreading the kitchen on Thanksgiving? SCV offers dining options for turkey day

Thanksgiving dinner is an essential to any Thanksgiving Day. It also can be the center of overwhelming stress from all of the cooking and planning. For those who want to skip the hassle and dine out or pick up, the Santa Clarita Valley has many options to choose from.

Here are just a few of the restaurants in SCV open this Thanksgiving, Nov. 24:

Salt Creek Grille, 24415 Town Center Drive, No. 115.

Open: 12 p.m.-6 p.m., 661-222-9999.

Salt Creek Grille is expanding the traditional Thanksgiving dinner by having a Thanksgiving buffet. The buffet will be available from 12 p.m. (first seating) to 6 p.m. (last seating) on Thanksgiving Day. Adults are priced at $55 and children under 12 are priced at $18. Bottomless champagne and mimosas are also available to add for $19 per person. For more information, visit bit.ly/3ApHhWu.

Mimi’s Café, 24201 Magic Mountain Parkway.

Open: 8 a.m.-8 p.m., 661-255-5520.

Mimi’s Café is opening its doors on Thanksgiving in addition to offering a Take-Home Feast. The Take-Home Feast features two entrée options (turkey or ham) with an assortment of sides, both priced at $179.99 with the ability to serve eight to 10 people. There is also a “Just the Sides” option for $79.99 featuring whipped mashed potatoes, candied pecan mashed sweet potatoes, chef-made gravy, cranberry orange relish, buttered cornbread stuffing and green bean casserole with crispy onion strings. Thanksgiving dinner wouldn’t be complete without dessert and to cover all variations of tastebuds, Mimi’s Café is offering three options: pumpkin pie, pecan pie and carrot raisin nut loaf.

The Take-Home Feast can be ordered at bit.ly/3htlgQi and is available for pickup from Saturday through Wednesday. For more information, visit bit.ly/3hTap2b.

Buca di Beppo, 26940 Theater Drive.

Open: 11 a.m.-10 p.m., 661-253-1900.

Buca di Beppo is adding on a Thanksgiving Day menu, complete with roasted turkey breast and all the classic side dishes and its classic Italian specials for Thanksgiving. They have available a Thanksgiving Feast To Go, Thanksgiving catering and dining-in experience.

Thanksgiving Feast To Go pre-orders must be placed by 5 a.m. on Tuesday. Cold pickup or delivery is available from Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hot pickup or delivery is available Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thanksgiving catering orders must be placed by 5 a.m. on Tuesday. Call 877-955-2822 with any questions regarding catering or large group dining needs. For more information visit, bit.ly/3EGx4aP.



Black Bear Diner, 23626 Valencia Blvd.

Open: 6 a.m.-9 p.m., 661-799-4820.

Black Bear Diner will be celebrating Thanksgiving with its Feast on Tradition, available for dine-in, carryout or delivery. The Feast on Tradition can include slow-roasted prime rib, homestyle turkey, old-fashioned smoked ham, soup, salad, cornbread muffins, red-skinned mashed potatoes, gravy, house-made cornbread stuffing, Italian green beans and pumpkin pie. The Feast on Tradition will begin being served at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving. Pre-ordering for carryout and delivery opens up on Monday. For more information, visit bit.ly/3tDheaz.

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que, 24201 Valencia Blvd.

Open: 10 a.m.-8 p.m., 661-255-1227.

Lucille’s is serving up a Family Feast and Thanksgiving Supper on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, for dine-in or pickup. The feast includes hickory-smoked turkey and “heaps of fine Southern fixins,” according to Lucille’s website. The Family Feast and Thanksgiving Supper will be available for pickup. Pre-orders must be placed by 5 p.m. on Tuesday and are in limited availability. Feasts must be picked up on Wednesday or Thursday. For more information and to read the full menu, visit bit.ly/3TGhTCQ.

Smokehouse on Main, 24255 Main St.

Open for pickup: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 661-888-4585.

Smokehouse on Main will not be open for dine-in on Thanksgiving, but they are offering a Turkey Dinner Special for pickup. For more information, visit bit.ly/3g9NbVa.