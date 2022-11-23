Encore Chorale offers free holiday concert

News release

Encore Creativity for Older Adults, the nation’s largest choral organization for adults over 55, is scheduled to host a free holiday concert Dec. 3 featuring holiday songs with live musical accompaniment.

The Encore Chorale of Santa Clarita concert, conducted by Alex Nizzoli, is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the Newhall Church of the Nazarene, 23857 The Old Road, Newhall.

“Our concerts are highly anticipated events for our singers and the community,” said Joshua Vickery, CEO of the nonprofit Encore Creativity for Older Adults, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2022. “We look forward again to a wonderful experience of bringing joy through song this holiday season.”

Admission is free, yet there is also a Pay-What-You-Wish option so audience members can give back during the holiday season.

For more information, and to reserve a free ticket, visit encorecreativity.org/event/encore-chorale-of-santa-clarita-ca-12-3.