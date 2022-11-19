Gwladys Axelrod | Horton Hit the Nail on the Head

I am so happy with the article on your opinion page by Mr. Gary Horton on Oct .19. He hit the nail right on the head by explaining how a man/woman can become a dictator. I firmly believe that Donald Trump is headed that way if MAGA people do not wake up and see what is happening. Problem is they will dismiss this column as another attempt to change your minds. Think Mike Garcia. He is one of Trump’s deniers. Maybe he has delusions of being elected president one day. Or Ted Cruz and the other Congress people already in power.

I’m very sad thinking about what our democratic country is becoming.

Gwladys Axelrod

Valencia