Jeff Vannini | Not a Fan of Garcia Endorsement

Re: The Signal’s endorsement of Rep. Mike Garcia.

Where do you start? Oh yeah, voting not to certify the vote of the duly elected president of the United States.

No on assault weapons ban and subsequently no on mental health funding. No on Inflation Reduction Act and then take credit for money for the district.

No on reauthorizing Violence Against Women’s Act, despite being a cosponsor on H.R. 1892, which claims to be in favor of such legislation.

No on legalizing Dreamers. No on Peace Corps aid. No on whistleblower protections. No on Election Reform Act. No on women’s reproductive rights.

All in the past six months.

Is this man a yes on anything?

Right, he’s a yes on comparing an authorized seizing of illegally held classified documents to Nazi tactics. Aligning himself with a losing ex-president is something he’s all on.

Vote this man out!

Jeff Vannini

Santa Clarita

Editor’s note: The letters appearing today — and some yet to come — were related to Tuesday’s election but were received after the announced cutoff date of Oct. 11 for submission of election-related letters to be published before the election. The final pre-election letters were published Oct. 25.