Lois Eisenberg | Not a Red Wave, but a Pink Trickle

It surely wasn’t a “red wave.” In fact it was a “pink trickle.”

After many months by some of The Signal’s readers posting comments spewing their negative views of Joe Biden and the Democratic Party, and how the GOP was going to take over the government in a landslide with a “red tsunami wave,” and how they mercilessly humiliated Biden and the Democratic Party, was short-lived on Nov. 8.

Progress prevailed in the nation on that day. Democracy prevailed on that day. The GOP was stopped with their attempt to sabotage and obstruct our precious democracy.

Donald Trump has run the Republican Party into the ground. All the contempt and hostility that has been written by myself and the other posters toward Trump has been valid and warranted.

Trump is the gift that keeps on giving to the Democratic Party and the MAGA group doesn’t know how to get rid of him, and was it worth selling their souls to him?

This “pink trickle” is a message to be reckoned with for the MAGA cult: “We are not afraid of you,” and you are not going to destroy this country, the rule of law, take away our rights, use violence to get your way and (we will not) be lied to.

The Democrats beat the odds and again this “pink trickle” shows that the Republican policies don’t work for America.

In closing may I quote the most famous utterance:

“You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you can’t fool all of the people all of the time.”

Lois Eisenberg

Santa Clarita