NAACP Santa Clarita to hold elections Nov. 19

News release

NAACP Santa Clarita is scheduled to hold elections for its branch officers and at-large members of the executive committee on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Voting will be conducted electronically and open only between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Only NAACP Santa Clarita members in good standing are eligible to vote in the branch election.

Good standing means all members who have joined or renewed their branch membership up to and including 30 days prior to the election. Each voter must have a valid email address or a smartphone to receive a ballot and vote.

NAACP Santa Clarita’s branch election will be overseen by its Election Supervisory Committee. For more information or questions regarding elections, members can email [email protected]

For information on becoming a member, visit naacpsc.org.