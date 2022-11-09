Relay For Life holiday boutique set for Nov. 19

News release

Relay For Life of Santa Clarita invites the community to a festive annual holiday boutique benefiting the American Cancer Society on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road.

The boutique is expected to feature aisles of hand-made holiday items such as greeting cards, gift bags and tags, tile coasters, wreaths and decorations. Other handcrafted items include jewelry, toys, quilts, fleece blankets, woodwork, tea towels and aprons. Original gifts will be available including Simple Succulents, LED Lit glass blocks and other home décor, along with personal items such as flannel shirts, hair accessories, makeup and essential oils.

Money raised from vendors and patrons at this event funds local cancer patient and family services, as well as research, education and advocacy. Relay For Life teams donating 100% of the proceeds from their sales to the American Cancer Society include Cards For A Cure, Coasters For A Cure, Toys For A Cure, Blankets For A Cure, Patty’s Pumpkins, Team Donnie, and Buc“Cure”neers.

For more information about the Holiday Boutique, email Kathleen Pavard at [email protected]