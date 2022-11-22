Salvation Army SCV kicks off Red Kettle campaign

Anonymous donor starts the giving season with $10,000 donation

News release

The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps kicked off the Red Kettle campaign with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Light Up Main Street on Saturday. Capt. Rafael Viana was joined by board members and elected officials, including the Santa Clarita City Council and U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia. The campaign kicked off with a $10,000 check donated by an anonymous community member.

“The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is the oldest annual fundraiser of its kind in the United States,” said Viana. “This kickoff event will jump-start the giving season here in Santa Clarita. Every dollar raised in our red kettles will stay right here in our community, providing toys for kids, coats for the homeless, food for the hungry and countless social service programs year-round that operate out of our outreach center on Lyons Avenue.”

It is not too late to be part of the local Red Kettle Campaign. When you see the red kettles and hear the bells ringing, donations can be made in cash or through the new tap credit card system. You can also discover your new favorite holiday tradition by signing up to be a bell ringer.

The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps is looking for volunteer bell ringers to help staff red kettle stations. To sign up, call or email Viana at 661-210-1037 or [email protected].

The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps provides a variety of resources for the community through food, shelter, addiction resources and more. For more information, visit SCVSalvationArmy.org.